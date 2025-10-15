Well-known names and fresh faces at comedy festival

More than 150 performers will be taking part in this year’s Nottingham Comedy Festival.

The organisers are also working with Takeover Radio 106.9FM for the first ever Joke of the Festival award. Nick Mellors, a volunteer with Takeover Radio 106.9FM who will be running this year’s Nottingham award as well as producing some special shows from the festival, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support the wonderful Nottingham Comedy Festival as it brings great and innovative comedy to our county, from TV names like Glenn Moore and Ashfield’s own Jacob Nussey to lesser known surreal and alternative performers. We hope the award will continue to showcase the awesome creative talent we have across the area and to show that communities like ours can take part and hopefully inspire others to go for it and show that ‘people like us can do stuff like this from places like ours.”