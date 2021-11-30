Watch the moment Worksop's Got Talent gets mentioned in the House of Commons

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith talks about Worksop's Got Talent in the House of Commons.

Television presenters including Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Rylan Clark and James Corden, singer Chesney Hawkes and comedian Keith Lemon were among the famous faces to send in their video messages for the fifth anniversary Christmas show at North Notts Arena.

The audience was also shown a clip from the House of Commons on Thursday when Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke Smith mentions the show.

Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg MP, praises the hard work of organsier James Clarke and the tens of thousands of pounds the shows have raised for Retina UK.

This year’s show was won by dance troupe All Starz, from Rebecca’s Dance Studio, based in Shireoaks.