Watch the moment a dance troupe are crowned winners of Worksop's Got Talent

All Starz, a group from Rebecca’s Dance Studio based in Shireoaks, won the fifth anniversary Christmas show at North Notts Arena on Friday night.

They beat of competition from a variety of other acts including singers, a street dance duo and a ukulele playing comedian.

Performers as young as 12 took to the stage for the charity talent show, which has now raised more than £80,000 for Retina UK.

Dance troupe All Starz are crowned the winners of Worksop's Got Talent 2021.

A panel of celebrity judges featuring S Club 7 star Jo O’Meara, male model Sam Reece, Married At First Sight contestant Adam Aveling and Love Island participant Amy Day were impressed by the standard of performers and gave their views after each act.

After all 12 acts took to the stage it was down to the audience to vote for their favourite.

Street dance duo Jess and Chloe were voted into third place and 15-year-old singer Molly Fay came second.

Organiser James Clarke, who has retinitis pigmentosa, said raising awareness of charity Retina UK was just as important to him as raising money.

He added: “I can’t believe the show has happened.

"There have been times when I didn’t think I would be to do another event again.”

He said: "A big thank you to everyone who took part, supported the show and attended on the night.”

The show as presented by former Team GB diver Jack Haslam and Austrailian model, influencer and presenter Sakara Bell.

Throughout the night there were messages of good luck show from a host of celebrities including television presenter and actor James Corden, comedian Keith Lemon and This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

There was also a special mention for the show in the House of Commons by MPs Brendan Clarke-Smith and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Former winners of the show also took to the stage to sing before celebrity judge Jo O’Meara had the audience up on its feet as she performed some classic S Club 7 hits along with songs from her new album.