Waltz king Andre Rieu's summer concert is live at Worksop's Savoy Cinema this weekend

Every year tens of thousands of people from around the world make the pilgrimage to see the King of Waltz perform his summer concert in the stunning Vrijthof Square which hosts André and his world-renowned Johann Strauss Orchestra.

Now for 2023, André will share on the big screen his brand-new summer concert, Love Is All Around, where everyone is invited to come together to immerse themselves in this wonderful music and entertainment experience.

Love Is All Around will be shown at the Savoy Cinema tomorrow (Saturday) at 7pm and Sunday, August 27 at 10.45am, 2.30pm and 5pm.

For tickets, visit andreincinemas.com

Presented by Piece of Magic Entertainment, the full-length concert will feature popular feel-good classics, show-tunes, and of course, joyous waltzes.

Expect fan favourites, special guest soloists, a gospel choir, and Andre’s trademark humour

Long-time cinema host, Charlotte Hawkins, of Classic FM and Good Morning Britain, will also delve behind the scenes to provide access and a stage-side interview with Andre exclusive to cinema audiences.

Andre said: “Love is the music of our hearts, and it knows no boundaries.

"It is the most wonderful form of emotion and the most beautiful melody that we can play in our lives.