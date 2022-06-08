Waltz king Andre Rieu to make latest visit to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in 2023

Violin superstar André Rieu has announced new UK/Ireland arena dates as part of his World Tour 2023. André Rieu’s romantic and joyful concerts include a mixture of light classics, waltzes, music from film and opera as well as pop songs, performed by his Johann Strauss Orchestra, the biggest private orchestra in the world.Rieu has had soccer crowds swaying to Shostakovich during several Champions League Games and his world tours reach more than half a million people each year.André Rieu’s concerts are a visual treat, from the sight of him and his musicians entering through the crowd and up on to the stage at the beginning of the concert, to the lavish costumes and the vast screen behind the orchestra, displaying beautiful imagery tailor-made for each song.