Vicky McClure brings daytime disco to Nottingham’s Arboretum

Johnny Owen and Vicky McClure have enjoyed huge success with Day Fever

The UK’s biggest daytime disco Day Fever is coming to The Arboretum in Nottingham this August, promising a perfect summer party.

The daytime clubbing experience, created by Nottingham’s own Vicky McClure along with husband Johnny Owen and Reverend and the Makers’ Jon McClure, has already proved a massive success in Vicky’s hometown with sold-out events at Rock City and The Palais. Now it’s set to storm the summer with its first standalone outdoor event.

The organisers said: “Since starting Day Fever 18 months ago, Nottingham has been the most amazing city, and all of the Day Fever family have completely fallen in love with the city and its people – we knew that if we were going to do a huge outdoor party it had to be in Nottingham.”

“If you're coming along, expect a daytime disco filled with the greatest nostalgic hits of the 20th century. No dress code, no egos, just non-stop good vibes!”

Alongside the music will be a handpicked selection of local, independent street food. Among the stalls will be pan Asian from Manzoku, shawarma from Kebab Cartel, pizza from New Yorkshire Pizza, Indian wraps and bowls from Kool Kata, Mediterranean / Middle Eastern from Feast of the East along with the Bubble Waffle Bar and fresh coffee.

​The bar offer will feature premium lagers, craft beers and real ales, and there will also be a cocktail bar and a prosecco bar.

​A limited release of tickets are available at £15. Sign up for the pre-sale via alt.tickets on Wednesday June 11 at 10am. Tickets go on general sale on Friday June 13 at 10am.

The gate opens at midday. Curfew is 9pm. Visit www.alttickets.com to book.