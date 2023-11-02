US folk and indie guitar star Daniel Rodriguez to perform intimate Notts gig
Daniel Rodriguez
Southwell W.I. Hall, off Queen Street, Southwell, Saturday, November 18.
With early bird tickets already sold out for Gate To Southwell Festival 2024 (July 4 to 7, 2024), music lovers in the area will get a flavour of the high calibre things to come with a special Southwell event featuring Colorado’s Americana folk and indie guitar star Daniel Rodriguez and his band.
Daniel made his name as the founder and frontman of Elephant Revival, a band Gate To Southwell Festival organisers tried to book for many years before they split in 2018 - but then released his debut solo album (Sojourn of a Burning Sun) in 2020.
Well used to performing in American stadiums, this will be a unique opportunity to hear him in more intimate surroundings.
His acclaimed USA band features Zachary Jackson on bass and Justin Mazer on Telecaster guitar with vocal harmonies from Emma Rose.
A solo artist in her own right, Emma also performs the support slot before Daniel takes the stage.
Tickets for the gig are £14 from gtsf.uk or £16 on the door.
Tier One tickets for Gate To Southwell Festival 2024 are available now via the festival website at gtsf.uk
