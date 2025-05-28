Uplifting singing and swinging in store at Mansfield concert

By Peter Ormerod
Published 28th May 2025, 08:58 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 09:18 BST
Mansfield Male Voice Choir recently enjoyed a tour of South Wales
Mansfield Male Voice Choir recently enjoyed a tour of South Wales
Mansfield and District Male Voice Choir and Ravenshead Swing Band feature in the Summer Sing and Swing concert at Mansfield Rugby Club this month.

The two groups have met on many previous occasions, performing at Southwell Minster, Ravenshead Village Hall and local churches.

Audience members are promised a foot-tapping evening, with uplifting swing music, male voice choir standards, songs from the shows and other music in a wide range of styles.

The concert follows the choir’s successful four-day, three-concert tour to the home of male voice choir singing, South Wales. It included concerts with Cor Meibion de Cymru (South Wales Male Voice Choir), Pembroke and District Male Voice Choir and Chepstow Male Choir. All concerts sold out, and the audiences enjoyed a wide range of songs from Welsh ballads and hymns to modern popular music.

Ravenshead Swing Band will get toes tapping
Ravenshead Swing Band will get toes tapping

The Summer Sing and Swing concert takes place on Saturday June 21, starting at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10. Visit www.mansfieldmvc.co.uk to book. Tickets are also available from band and choir members, Watson Knipe Accountants on 01623 490120 and choir secretary Eileen Lawrence on 01623 455373.

