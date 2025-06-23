Unique storytelling podcast comes to life in Nottingham

Blindboy Boatclub is the figure behind the renowned podcast

A podcast described by the New York Times as a “cultural phenomenon” takes to the stage in Nottingham next year.

The Blindboy Podcast is an award-winning storytelling podcast in the Irish tradition of the Seanchaí, which intertwines history, fiction, cultural critique and politics into a relaxing form the creator calls “the podcast hug”.

The man behind it is polymath, bestselling author, screenwriter, songwriter, musician, producer and academic Blindboy Boatclub. Drawing on his knowledge and curiosity about topics such as art, psychology, politics, science, and music, Blindboy will offer the audience a unique and humorous insight into issues which are often considered to be complex.

The Blindboy Podcast is the creative summation of Blindboy’s experience, exceeding 60 million global listeners. From Toronto to London, Sydney to Galway, Blindboy’s live podcasts are consistently sold-out affairs where he captivates his audiences in a hushed, intimate atmosphere.

With a surprise special guest at every show, these meditative evenings will seek to replicate a private conversation in a public space through the language of theatre.

The Blindboy Podcast Live comes to the Theatre Royal on Sunday November 2026 at 7.30pm.

Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.