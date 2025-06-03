Uncanny impressions aplenty in Dead Ringers on Nottingham stage

Lewis McLeod, Jan Ravens, Jon Culshaw and Duncan Wisbey of Dead Ringers (photo: Steve Ullathorne)

BBC Radio 4’s multi-award-winning topical satire show Dead Ringers is coming to Nottingham as part of its first full UK tour.

Featuring much-loved long-standing cast members Jon Culshaw, Jan Ravens, Lewis McLeod and Duncan Wisbey, the live show promises a comic journey through the show’s 25 years of classic sketches, uncanny impressions,and the cutting-edge political and cultural satire that has defined the series.

The tour will be a tribute to Dead Ringers creator and producer Bill Dare, who died suddenly in March. Bill was a legendary figure in radio and TV comedy, having also been behind such classic series as The Now Show, Spitting Image and The Mary Whitehouse Experience among many others.

Jan Ravens is a regular contributor across BBC Radio 4, on programmes such as Just A Minute and I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, and current affairs programmes such as Broadcasting House, The Week in Westminster and Today. Jan has acted in countless Radio 4 dramas and comedies. Something of a game-show star, Jan has won Mastermind, two Pointless trophies, come first place on Richard Osman’s House of Games and beaten the Eggheads. As well as her acting and comedy work, Jan has authored and presented several radio and TV documentaries. Jan achieved rave reviews and broke box office records with her solo show Difficult Woman, followed by a sell-out tour with Rory Bremner.

Jon Culshaw has been one of Britain’s best impressionists for decades, and is also an accomplished actor and presenter. Notable credits include Spitting Image, The Impressions Show and The Secret World. As an actor, Jon has played a wide variety of roles and delivered performances to much critical acclaim, including The Final Take: Bowie in the Studio for the BBC. Jon received widespread critical acclaim for his solo performance in Les Dawson: Flying High, taking the show from a successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to a sell-out national tour at the end of 2022.

Lewis McLeod is an actor, comedian and mimic whose various major production appearances include Netflix’s The Crown and ITV’s Endeavour. Feature films include The Lost King, Minions and his role as the voice of Sebulba in the Star Wars franchise. Lewis partnered with national treasure Steve Wright and became the voice of many characters on his BBC Radio 2 afternoon show, famously fooling listeners as the voice of Jeremy Vine live on air. Comedy connoisseurs will also know him for his prominent roles in Private Eye and Spitting Image. Lewis is the voice of Postman Pat in addition to a number of other characters on the series.

Duncan Wisbey’s wide range of credits span radio, television, and theatre. In addition to his long standing role in Dead Ringers, Duncan has been heard and seen on titles including Alistair McGowan’s Big Impression and The Legend Of Dick And Dom. His theatre credits include As You Like It (RSC), A Winter's Tale (RSC) and London Road (National).

The tour and will not be for broadcast. It comes to the Royal Concert Hall on Wednesday October 1. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.