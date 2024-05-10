Two gigs in the area for fans of multi-talented Miranda Sykes to enjoy soon

By Steve Eyley
Published 11th May 2024, 00:00 BST
Miranda Sykes will be performing in Sheffield and Maltby soon.Miranda Sykes will be performing in Sheffield and Maltby soon.
Miranda Sykes

​Greystones, Sheffield, May 22/The Wesley Centre, Maltby, May 25.

Miranda Sykes is the multi-talented singer, double bass and guitar player who easily slips between genres as diverse as folk, jazz, rock and pop.

Her rich, spine-tingling vocals and strident,yet sensitive double bass playing is in demand and she has worked alongside some of the finest musicians in the world.

    It feels a lifetime ago that the world was in lockdown and the hugs and closeness of family and friends seemed like a far-off dream.

    Many still have to be careful, many bear the scars of the pandemic, and the long-term effects of this on us all is yet to be realised.

    New album Out of the Woods is a collection of songs that have seen her through her own journey of isolation, illness and recovery, and aims to brings listeners as much comfort as they did her over the past few turbulent years.

    Details: For more on the gigs, go to wegottickets.com

