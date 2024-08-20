Twists and turns galore as Classic Thriller Season reaches final week
Written by Karoline Leach, it can be seen from August 27 to 31 at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal.
He’s a dapper man, a self-described conman with a heart of gold. And the greatest con in the world, he says, is love.
She is self-effacing. All she’s good for, she says, is making hats and eating biscuits.
This Edwardian psychological thriller offers an edge of romance, plenty of conniving, a dose of comedy and sharp suspense.
The play will be directed by Karen Henson and features performances by Susan Earnshaw, Jeremy Lloyd Thomas, Hannah Blaikie and David Osmond
For more on tickets for the plays, you can go to www.trch.co.uk
