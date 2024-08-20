Twists and turns galore as Classic Thriller Season reaches final week

By Steve Eyley
Published 21st Aug 2024, 00:00 BST
John Goodrum and Sarah Wynne Kordas in The Mysterious Mr Love.
The 2024 Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season comes to a conclusion with performances of the fourth and final play in the series, The Mysterious Mr Love.

Written by Karoline Leach, it can be seen from August 27 to 31 at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal.

He’s a dapper man, a self-described conman with a heart of gold. And the greatest con in the world, he says, is love.

She is self-effacing. All she’s good for, she says, is making hats and eating biscuits.

This Edwardian psychological thriller offers an edge of romance, plenty of conniving, a dose of comedy and sharp suspense.

The play will be directed by Karen Henson and features performances by Susan Earnshaw, Jeremy Lloyd Thomas, Hannah Blaikie and David Osmond

For more on tickets for the plays, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

