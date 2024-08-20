John Goodrum and Sarah Wynne Kordas in The Mysterious Mr Love.

The 2024 Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season comes to a conclusion with performances of the fourth and final play in the series, The Mysterious Mr Love.

Written by Karoline Leach, it can be seen from August 27 to 31 at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal.

He’s a dapper man, a self-described conman with a heart of gold. And the greatest con in the world, he says, is love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is self-effacing. All she’s good for, she says, is making hats and eating biscuits.

This Edwardian psychological thriller offers an edge of romance, plenty of conniving, a dose of comedy and sharp suspense.

The play will be directed by Karen Henson and features performances by Susan Earnshaw, Jeremy Lloyd Thomas, Hannah Blaikie and David Osmond

For more on tickets for the plays, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.