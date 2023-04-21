TV stars Lesley Joseph and Sandra Marvin to appear in Sister Act at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Sister Act features Lesley Joseph, Sandra Marvin and Lizzie Bea

As part of its UK and Ireland tour, the hit show will be at the city centre venue from May 8 to 13.

Television and musical theatre star Sandra Marvin will play Deloris Van Cartier, alongside Lesley Joseph as Mother Superior and Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert.

It is touring the country, direct from a London season at the Eventim Apollo.

Having played Jessie Grant in ITV’s Emmerdale for two years, Sandra Marvin joined the West End production of Waitress to play Becky, before reprising the role in 2021 and 2022 for the UK tour of the production.

She has many other West End theatre credits and in 2016 Sandra performed with Kate Bush on her 22-date sold-out Before the Dawn concerts and features on her live album of the same name.

Sandra also sings the title track on the Grammy Award winning soundtrack for the George Clooney film, Gravity.

Lesley Joseph is best known for playing Dorien Green in the hugely successful sitcom Birds of a Feather alongside Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson.

Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert in Sister Act (Photo credit: Manuel Harlan)

They recorded more than 100 episodes over a period of nine years. Lesley and her co-stars returned to our screens in Birds of a Feather in 2013.

She has been seen on screen in ITV’s Night and Day and appeared on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing and most recently Channel 4’s Celebrity Coach Trip alongside Linda Robson.

Lesley’s theatre credits include Miss Hannigan in Annie at the West End’s Victoria Palace and also on national tour, and her Olivier Award nominated performance as Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein.

Her other touring credits include Calendar Girls and Hot Flush!

Birds Of A Feather star Lesley Joseph and the cast in Sister Act (Photo by Manuel Harlan)

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder.

Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent.

Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Sister Act features original music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney’s

Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with an additional book

material by Douglas Carter Beane. Sister Act is produced by Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg.

Check out 0115 9895555 for more on ticket availability or you can go to www.trch.co.uk