TV legend Basil Brush hits stage for panto fun at Retford Majestic Theatre
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Retford Majestic Theatre, January 6 to 9.
Get ready for some panto fun when the kids’ TV favourite Basil Brush takes to the stage.Basil will join pantomime favourite Stuart Earp (Muddles) in this latest production.Basil Brush will feature as The Magic Mirror, alongside Harry Moore as Nurse Nellie, Kassie Malam as Snow White, Jessica Fay Long as The Wicked Queen and Sam Emmerson as The Prince.Producer Kevin Brown explained: “It’s going to be a great pantomime this year, after sadly having to cancel last year’s production. We cannot wait to get back to Retford and bring fun and laughter to our amazing audiences.”Basil Brush is a great addition to our show and brings something for all ages.”A spokesperson from theatre says “We’ve worked with Trio Entertainment for the last three years and the shows just keep getting better and better.”
Details: For more, see majesticretford .org