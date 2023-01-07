Trip the light fantastic when Strictly Ballroom The Musical comes to the area

Strictly Ballroom The Musical stars Kevin Clifton and Maisie Smith

Nottingham Theatre Royal, June 19 to 24.

This touring musical is to reach the Nottingham venue in the summer and is not to be missed.

Based on Baz Luhrmann’s award-winning worldwide film phenomenon, Strictly Ballroom: The Musical is heading out on a new UK and Ireland tour, starring Strictly Come Dancing favourite Kevin Clifton and BBC’s EastEnders’ Maisie Smith.

With direction from dancer, choreographer, theatre director and Britain’s favourite TV Judge, Craig Revel Horwood, Strictly Ballroom the Musical will be foxtrotting into the area in June.

Bringing together a cast of more than 20 world class performers, Strictly Ballroom the Musical follows arrogant, rebellious young ballroom dancer, Scott Hastings.

When his radical and daring dance style see him fall out of favour with Australian Federation, he must dance with beginner, Fran.

Together they find the courage to defy tradition and discover that to win, your steps don’t need to be strictly ballroom!

This spectacle is sure to make for an unforgettable evening under the glitter ball that will send your heart soaring and toes tapping.

Details: For tickets, see www.trch.co.uk

