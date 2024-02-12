Veteran comic Joe Pasquale will be performing at venues in Retford and Nottingham on his latest tour.

The much-loved performer Joe Pasquale returns to Nottinghamshire with his latest live show 40 Years Of Cack – Continued and will be performing at Nottingham Theatre Royal on May 5 and then at Retford Majestic Theatre on October 11.

Joe has been showing off on stage for four decades now and he’s bringing his favourite things out on the road for another airing, to show that things have never been normal…

If you have ever wondered why the chicken breasts don’t have nipples, then this is the show for you.

Joe has been a popular performer in the area thanks to his panto performances in recent years so make sure you check out his latest live show, which includes a Q&A with audience members.

For more on tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or check out www.majesticretford.org

Comic titan Romesh Ranganathan will be performing at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on June 1 as part of the tour for his new live show Hustle.

After a sell-out tour in 2022, Romesh is back with a new show examining the human condition. Are people inherently good? Is charity always a positive thing?

Count Arthur Strong is coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre in May. (Photo credit: Deswillie)

Is hustling the key to success? Or is all this a load of rubbish we've made up to keep people working hard for no reason?

Join Romesh as he examines all of these issues and more, while providing no real answers.

Romesh is best known for The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation, Rob & Romesh Vs, A League of Their Own, Avoidance, Romantic Getaway, host of The Weakest Link and his own BBC Sounds and Radio 2 show For The Love of Hip Hop.

For more on ticket availability for this eagerly-awaited visit to the venue, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

​Finally, Mansfield Palace Theatre hosts a visit from that doyen of light entertainment, Count Arthur Strong, on May 2 with his latest live show And It’s Goodnight From Him.

Having consulted with top Harley Street specialists, not to mention the ‘St Anne’s Jombulance Brigade’, Count Arthur Strong has decided to gradually phase in his farewell tour over a yet-to-be-specified number of parts, because of the likelihood of people doing ‘Cold Turkey’ in theatres over him. While partial himself to the odd bit of cold turkey, please remember it is banned in most theatre auditoriums, because of it getting trodden into the carpets.

Don’t miss this latest chance to see Steve Delaney’s masterful comic creation in action, at the Leeming Street venue.

For more on tickets go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk