Trio are on the ball when The Good, The Bad And The Rugby comes to Nottingham and Sheffield

England rugby heroes James Haskell and Mike Tindall take to the road with the world’s most popular rugby podcast.Grand Slam winning England star Dylan Hartley is coming off the subs’ bench to join the show in Sheffield while Leicester Tigers Captain Ellis Genge will be at the Nottingham date.Also appearing will be their podcast co-host, former Sky Sports’ rugby presenter Alex Payne.The Good, The Bad And The Rugby – LIVE promises to recreate the magic of the podcast, which features rugby chat with some of the game’s biggest stars, as well as wider sporting and pop culture talking points.Fans can look forward to The Good (Alex), The Bad (James) And The Rugby (Mike) sharing tales from on and off the pitch.