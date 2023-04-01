News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Trent Chamber Orchestra returns to concert action with selection of spring classics

​Nottinghamshire’s newest orchestra will be back in action on April 23 for a concert titled Spring Classics.

By Steve Eyley
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

After the success of its first two concerts earlier this year, Trent Chamber Orchestra – which attracts players from across the county – will be giving its third performance, at Rushcliffe Arena in West Bridgford, starting at 3pm.

Conducted by the orchestra’s founder Derek Williams, the concert will feature five richly contrasting classical pieces.

You can enjoy Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture, the spectacular third and final movement from Hummel’s Trumpet Concerto, On Hearing The First Cuckoo In Spring, by Frederick Delius, plus Mozart’s Don Giovanni Overture and Beethoven’s ever-popular Seventh Symphony.

Don't miss the latest concert from Trent Chamber Orchestra
Don't miss the latest concert from Trent Chamber Orchestra
Don't miss the latest concert from Trent Chamber Orchestra
Most Popular

    For more on tickets for the concert, you can go to trent-chamber.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    Nottinghamshire