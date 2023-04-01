Trent Chamber Orchestra returns to concert action with selection of spring classics

After the success of its first two concerts earlier this year, Trent Chamber Orchestra – which attracts players from across the county – will be giving its third performance, at Rushcliffe Arena in West Bridgford, starting at 3pm.

Conducted by the orchestra’s founder Derek Williams, the concert will feature five richly contrasting classical pieces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can enjoy Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture, the spectacular third and final movement from Hummel’s Trumpet Concerto, On Hearing The First Cuckoo In Spring, by Frederick Delius, plus Mozart’s Don Giovanni Overture and Beethoven’s ever-popular Seventh Symphony.

Don't miss the latest concert from Trent Chamber Orchestra

Most Popular

For more on tickets for the concert, you can go to trent-chamber.co.uk