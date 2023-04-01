Trent Chamber Orchestra returns to concert action with selection of spring classics
Nottinghamshire’s newest orchestra will be back in action on April 23 for a concert titled Spring Classics.
After the success of its first two concerts earlier this year, Trent Chamber Orchestra – which attracts players from across the county – will be giving its third performance, at Rushcliffe Arena in West Bridgford, starting at 3pm.
Conducted by the orchestra’s founder Derek Williams, the concert will feature five richly contrasting classical pieces.
You can enjoy Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture, the spectacular third and final movement from Hummel’s Trumpet Concerto, On Hearing The First Cuckoo In Spring, by Frederick Delius, plus Mozart’s Don Giovanni Overture and Beethoven’s ever-popular Seventh Symphony.
For more on tickets for the concert, you can go to trent-chamber.co.uk
