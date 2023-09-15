Travelling man Simon Reeve is heading for Nottingham Theatre Royal in new show

TV adventurer Simon Reeve brings his new live show To The Ends Of The Earth to Nottingham and Sheffield venues in the autumn.

​Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, October 17/Sheffield City Hall, November 18.

Live a wilder life and ake more risks! That’s the advice from TV presenter and author Simon Reeve as he prepares to take audiences To The Ends Of The Earth with his new UK theatre

tour.

Best known for his travel documentaries, which combine current affairs, history, wildlife, culture and conservation, Simon will bring his new live tour to 36 towns and cities across the UK this autumn.

Speaking about the new tour, Simon said: “I’ve been incredibly lucky to travel to some of the most beautiful and remote regions of the world.

“But something I’ve learned during recent years is that we can also find magnificent journeys and adventures closer to home.

“We all need to be a bit more wild, and get out into nature, for our hearts, our heads, our wellbeing and our memories.”

The show follows his 72-date sell-out tour An Audience With Simon Reeve which ran from 2018 to 2020 and will see the adventurer aim to inspire audiences to embark on more journeys in the great outdoors.

Details: For more on ticket availability for the shows, go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk​​​​​​​