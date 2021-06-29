Tramlines festival in Sheffield will go ahead at full capacity, organisers confirm

The event will take place from July 23-25 at Hillsborough Park as part of the Government’s pilot events programme, it was announced today.

There had been fears it would have to be cancelled for a second year running, with the event falling so close to July 19, the delayed date on which the last remaining legal Covid restrictions are finally expected to be lifted.

The announcement will come as a huge relief to ticketholders, many of whom had already carried their tickets over from last summer in a huge show of support for the event.

Although Covid restrictions are currently due to end on July 19, research will continue after this date to gather further data and trial the use of the NHS app for certification.

Being part of the pilot programme gives the added assurance that the event could go ahead even if the date of so-called Freedom Day is pushed back again.

Festivalgoers will be asked to provide evidence of a negative coronavirus test result from the last 48 hours or proof of having had two doses of the vaccine, but once inside social distancing or masks will not be required.

The Streets, Royal Blood and Richard Ashcroft are scheduled to headline the sold-out event.

Tramlines operations director Timm Cleasby said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to confirm that Tramlines 2021 is going ahead, having accepted the Government’s invitation to join the Events Research Programme.

“This means we have a proven framework to follow, which at previous events has shown that festivals can be enjoyed at no more risk than other activities.

“Once inside, there will be no need for social distancing and no-one will have to wear a mask if they don’t want to.”

He added: “We would like to express our solidarity with those festivals which have not been able to go ahead this year and those which are still seeking clarity.

“It is very important to us that clear guidance is made available quickly to the entire event community so that as many festivals as possible can go ahead with confidence this summer.

“Huge ticket sales across the sector show how keen fans are to come to our events and we want to help reassure them that we can welcome them back safely.”

Culture minister Caroline Dinenage said: “I know how desperately people want to get back to festivals, which is why they’re a hugely important part of our Events Research Programme.

“As we continue to work towards live events reopening fully on July 19, this year’s Tramlines festival will provide more vital scientific evidence and allow us to trial Covid certification, building on what we’ve learnt from our successful Sefton Park and Download events.”