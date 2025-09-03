Tragedy and ‘unfinished business’ prompt Babyshambles' return as band announce Rock City date
Peter Doherty’s Babyshambles have announce their live return, including a show in Nottingham.
The tour coincides with the 20th anniversary of Babyshambles’ much-loved, critically lauded debut album Down In Albion.
Doherty said: “It’s unfinished business and everywhere I go I get ‘what’s happening with the ‘shambles.’ It’s a no brainer for me, a real desire to play some of them old tunes and have a little shindig.”
Patrick Walden, who had played guitar for the band, died in June this year, aged 46.
Bassist Drew McConnell said: “The death of Patrick made us determined that we have to tour now.”
Babyshambles play Rock City on Monday December 8. Visit tegeurope.com/events/babyshambles to book.