Top triple bill as Classic Thriller Season returns to Nottingham Theatre Royal

Who Killed 'Agatha' Christie launches this year's Classic Thriller Season at Nottingham Theatre Royal (Photo credit: Simon Marper)

A much-loved summer staple at the city centre venue since 1988, this year’s season opens on Tuesday, July 12, and includes a comedy thriller, a classic Agatha Christie, and a suspenseful murder mystery.

Karen Henson from Tabs Productions, co-producer for the season, said: “We can't wait to be back at the Theatre Royal again.

"The twist and turns of Who Killed "Agatha" Christie? are worth the ticket price just for the sideburns – well, it is set in 1978! - plus the gentle fun of one of Agatha Christie's finest stage plays, Spider's Web, and the classic ‘Will he get away with it?’ from Emlyn Williams, Night Must Fall.”

Karen Henson added: “Summer just wouldn't be summer without a Classic Thriller.”

Who Killed “Agatha” Christie? is written by Tudor Gates and can be seen from July 12 to 16.

John, a failed playwright, is obsessed with the notion that his career has been damaged by drama critic Arthur “Agatha” Christie.

In revenge, he decides to concoct an ingenious plot to trap Arthur involving his own wife and Arthur’s partner who, it appears, have been having an affair.

Night Must Fall forms part of this year's Classic Thriller Season (Photo credit: Simon Marper)

However, with a plot that twists and turns at every opportunity, it soon transpires that John’s motive is much more sinister.

As we turn the clock back to 1978, this enthralling West End comedy-thriller will keep you guessing.

The second play in the series is Agatha Christie’s Spider’s Web, from August 2 to 6.

When Clarissa, wife of a Foreign Office diplomat, discovers a body in her drawing-room, she is desperate to dispose of it before her husband returns with an important foreign politician.

Who Killed 'Agatha' Christie? (Photo by Simon Marper)

Whilst Clarissa persuades her three house guests to assist her, it becomes clear the murdered man is not unknown to certain members of the house, and the search begins for the murderer.

When a local police inspector visits the house Clarissa is left to deny a murder has taken place at all. This play originally opened at the Theatre Royal Nottingham on 27 September 1954.

Finally, Night Must Fall, by Emlyn Williams, runs from August 9 to 13.

When cantankerous Mrs Bransom hires a charming young man called Danny as live-in companion, her niece Olivia is less than charmed and suspects Danny of foul play.

When news of a local murder is revealed, Olivia has good reason to suspect Danny of the crime. This classic thriller is filled with suspense.

For ticket details on all three productions, you can go to www.trch.co.uk