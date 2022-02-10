Justine Riddoch is the acclaimed star of Totally Tina

Totally Tina is an award-winning tribute spectacular.

This recreation of a live Tina Turner concert celebrates the golden anniversary of the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll’s signature tune Proud Mary.

Tina’s no-holds-barred take on the song established a reputation for fearsome live performances.

Early hits, including River Deep - Mountain High and Nutbush City Limits, were a taste of what was to come. We Don’t Need Another Hero, Simply the Best, What’s Love Got to Do With It, and When the Heartache is Over propelled Tina to stadium concert stardom.

Supported by her dazzling dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine recreates those famed performances.

For more, you can see majesticretford.org

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.