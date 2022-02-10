Top tribute Totally Tina to wow fans in Retford Majestic Theatre gig
Fans of Tina Turner will want to catch a top tribute show when it comes to Retford Majestic Theatre on June 18.
Totally Tina is an award-winning tribute spectacular.
This recreation of a live Tina Turner concert celebrates the golden anniversary of the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll’s signature tune Proud Mary.
Tina’s no-holds-barred take on the song established a reputation for fearsome live performances.
Early hits, including River Deep - Mountain High and Nutbush City Limits, were a taste of what was to come. We Don’t Need Another Hero, Simply the Best, What’s Love Got to Do With It, and When the Heartache is Over propelled Tina to stadium concert stardom.
Supported by her dazzling dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine recreates those famed performances.
For more, you can see majesticretford.org