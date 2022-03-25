Fans of Neil Diamond’s music are in for an enjoyable evening as Pretty Amazing Productions present their lavish tribute production.This show stars the award-winning Fisher Stevens and the amazing cast of professional musicians and singers who performed in the production when it appeared in London’s West End.The musical production is a joyful celebration of Neil’s music, delivered with assured virtuosity.It’s over half a century since the first hit single from an artist that sold more than 130 million albums.A lifelong lover of Neil Diamond and a performer who has toured the world, Fisher Stevens said: “ It is my privilege to celebrate the talent and take the audience on a musical journey.