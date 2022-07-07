Top tribute time at Mansfield Palace Theatre with Rhiannon playing Fleetwood Mac

Mansfield Palace Theatre, July 22.

The Rumours are true - leading Fleetwood Mac tribute band Rhiannon will be treading the boards at the Leeming Street-based venue later this month for a performance packed with hits.

Remember being blown away by the rhythms of Tusk? Always find yourself tapping your feet and singing along to Go Your Own Way, Rumours, Dreams and The Chain? Then book now for Rhiannon.

Hailing from Wales, this powerful concert experience features the very best of the legendary songs by Fleetwood Mac, which were created during the halcyon years when the band featured Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham in the line-up.

A highly polished and professional show, Rhiannon has been recognised around Europe and further afield as the complete live musical tribute to the iconic originals.

The band plays truly authentic covers, leaving audiences happy and appreciative of hearing brilliant renditions of Fleetwood Mac’s tunes and albums.

This is the ultimate homage to one of rock music's most appreciated groups.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www. mansfieldpalace.co.uk or phone the box office on 01623 633133.