Top tribute act The Rocket Man is set to soar at Nottingham Playhouse

The leading Elton John tribute show The Rocket Man is not to be missed at Nottingham Playhouse on July 28.
By Steve Eyley
Published 28th May 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
The hugely popular Elton John tribute show The Rocket Man is coming to Nottingham Playhouse later this year.

Starring Jimmy Love as the legendary Sir Elton John, The Rocket Man is a show that has played to audiences all around the world and is touring the UK again during 2023.

Join Jimmy and his talented live band as they take you down the Yellow Brick Road with two hours of glorious Elton hits, including Saturday Night’s Alright, Crocodile Rock, I Guess That’s Why They Call it the Blues, Daniel, I’m Still Standing, Philadelphia Freedom, Your Song and many, many more.

With dazzling costumes, stunning vocals and sensational piano solos, The Rocket Man takes you on a journey through Elton’s life and career, the highs and the lows, with many a laugh brought to life, live on stage.

    For more on tickets, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.