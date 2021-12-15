Top theatrical treats galore at Nottingham Playhouse in 2022

The bumper spring and summer season at the city centre venue comprises a long-awaited programme of work that was postponed from 2020 due to the first Covid-19 lockdown.

The season kicks off with the professional premiere of Simon Reade’s adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s First World War novel Private Peaceful, which runs from February 12 to 26 before embarking on a national tour.

The production tells the tale of the Peaceful brothers, Tommo and Charlie, who have a tough rural childhood facing the death of their father, financial hardship and a cruel landlord.

Check out Private Peaceful at Nottingham Playhouse in 2022.

Their fierce loyalty to each other pulls them through, until one day they both fall for the same girl. And then the Great War comes.

Dug into the trenches, 18 year-old Private Tommo Peaceful recounts a journey of courage, devotion and sibling rivalry on what may be his last night on earth.

Elle While directs this tale of a country lad fighting a war he doesn’t understand for people he cannot respect.

Private Peaceful is followed in by the world premiere of the Nottingham Playhouse, Northern Stage and Royal Lyceum Edinburgh production of Red Ellen by Caroline Bird, which runs from April 13 to 30.

Identical is not to be missed at Nottingham Playhouse in 2022.

This remarkable new play, from award-winning poet and playwright Caroline Bird, tells the inspiring and epic story of Ellen Wilkinson, Labour MP, who was forever on the right side of history, forever on the wrong side of life.

Moving into early summer comes the world premiere of Nathaniel Price’s First Touch, from May 7 to 21.

Inspired by the recent football abuse scandals, First Touch is a gripping and heartfelt drama about what it takes to fulfil your dreams.

Rounding off the season comes the eagerly awaited new musical adaptation Erik Kästner’s novel The Parent Trap, Identical, which runs from July 26 to August 14.

Nathaniel Price's play First Touch will be premiered at Nottingham Playhouse in 2022.

This twin-sational world stage musical premiere tells the story of twin girls separated at birth, reunited by chance at a summer camp ten years later.

In an attempt to get to know their parents and reconcile the two halves of their family, they decide to swap places.

Nottingham Playhouse artistic director Adam Penford said: “I’m proud that our spring/summer season contains four back-to-back world premieres. New writing is the heartbeat of theatre and we wanted to give the space over to living writers and their unique voices.”

For more on the shows – and tickets – go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

