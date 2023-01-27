Don't miss Cirque when the spectacular show comes to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall later in the year (Photo credit: Pawel Spolnicki)

​Mansfield Palace Theatre is the place to be on February 21 for three performances by Northern Ballet of their well-loved children’s show Ugly Duckling.

The bite-sized ballet retells the famous Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, following the duckling on her journey as she discovers her true self.

Ugly begins lonely and fed-up, ignored by those around her who think she is too ugly to fit in. She tries to make friends with fellow ducklings as well as with frogs, cats and even a fox, but realising she is not like any of these animals, she is left sad and alone.

Join the duckling on her journey as she overcomes her troubles and learns to love herself and those around her.

Northern Ballet aims to break down barriers to world-class ballet, providing opportunities for children and their families to experience live dance, music and theatre together, at an accessible price and venue.

For more, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

On February 18, Retford Majestic Theatre plays host to Circus Spectacular.

Circus fans will look forward to a show coming up soon at Retford Majestic Theatre

This show is suitable for those aged three and over, and features top-class artistes who will not only bring skill and suspense during their acts, but will also all be participating in the production numbers and comedy aspects of the show.

The show culminate in one ‘slosh’ style finale, but don’t panic as the first four rows will be provided with rain macs.

Circus Spectacular will have everyone laughing and cheering along in this fantastic circus-style variety show.

For more, see majesticretford.org

Check out Ugly Duckling in Northern Ballet's production at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Finally, later in the year there’s the chance to enjoy Cirque: The Greatest Show on September 2 at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall.

Don’t miss the award-winning, smash-hit circus musical that is fun for all the family.

Embark on a truly wondrous journey as a monochrome life bursts joyously into kaleidoscopic colour.

Stars of the West End will combine with incredible circus performers. The biggest hits from the greatest musicals of all time – from The Greatest Showman to Moulin Rouge, Hairspray to Rocketman the Musical – are brought to the stage in unique, spellbinding style.

An all-star cast, the very best of musical theatre, mesmerising aerialists and circus stars combine for a charming tale with an astonishing twist – enter the extraordinary world of Cirque.

Roll up, roll up and book your seats now for an unforgettable night out that is truly like no other.

Get your tickets by going to www.trch.co.uk