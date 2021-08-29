Top orchestra The Halle to launch new Nottingham Classics season
The Halle
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, October 1.
The long-awaited 2021-2022 Nottingham Classics gets under way with a visit from one of the country’s leading orchestras.The Halle will be conducted by Sir Mark Elder and will be joined by Dame Imogen Cooper, the soloist in a performance of Maurice Ravel’s popular Piano Concerto In G, a jazzy work boasting an energetic opening movement, a sublime slow movement and a riotous finale.Before that, the season opens with the much-loved Fantasia On A Theme Of Thomas Tallis, Vaughan Williams’s multi-layered masterpiece for double string orchestra. The second half is given over to Finnish composer Jean Sibelius’s Second Symphony, which enjoys such popularity today that it’s hard to appreciate how daringly unconventional it was in 1901.All roads lead to a majestic finale, as upbeat and radiant as the composer ever gets.