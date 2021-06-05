Top names lined up for the return of Cast Comedy Club

Headlining the gig on Friday, June 11, in the main room will be Lost Voice Guy (Lee Ridley), the first stand-up comedian in the world to use a communication aid.

Diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a child, Lee has been busy breaking down barriers and providing many a laugh along the way.

Lee famously won Britain’s Got Talent in 2018 as well as the BBC New Comedy Award in 2014.

Award winning performer Lost Voice Guy (aka Lee Ridley)

His other television credits include Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions, America’s Got Talent: The Champions, Live At The Apollo, Comic Relief and The Royal Variety Performance.

Lee has co-written three critically acclaimed series of Ability on Radio 4, which he also stars in.

Opening the evening is Lauren Pattison, the popular comedian, actor and writer.

A former Edinburgh Best Newcomer Nominee, Lauren can currently be heard hosting the critically acclaimed weekly podcast Conversations Against Living Miserably, produced by the TV channel Dave in partnership with the Campaign Against Living Miserably.

Her TV appearances include Stand up for Live Comedy, two episodes of Comedy Central at the Comedy Store, Roast Battle and Drunk History.

Her Lady Muck solo show won the prestigious Herald Angel Award and was nominated for Amused Moose Best Comedy Show.

There is a full supporting line-up of acts including the effervescent Martin Jones and your compere is the award-winning Anthony J. Brown.

The show starts at 7.45pm. Tickets are £11 and are available via the box office on 01302 303959 and online at castindoncaster.com.

