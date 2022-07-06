Top musical Waitress is not to be missed when it visits Nottingham venue soon

Check out the hit musical Waitress when it visits Nottingham soon (Photo credit: Johan Persson)

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, July 18 to 23.

The UK and Ireland tour of the smash hit romantic musical comedy is a must-see production.

The production will star Chelsea Halfpenny, Wendy Mae Brown, Evelyn Hoskins and David Hunter in a funny, romantic and life-affirming show.

Waitress is based on the 2007 movie written by Adrienne Shelly, with music and lyrics are written by Grammy award-winning, singer-songwriter sensation Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson.

Waitress has garnered multiple awards and nominations in both America and the UK, receiving acclaim from both audiences and critics alike.

It tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage.

A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness.

But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This beautiful musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets for this eagerly-awaited production, you can go to www.trch.co.uk