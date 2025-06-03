Top line-up brings the best of folk to Foolhardy festival

'A lovely celebration of music, nature, friends, and family': Beans on Toast at a previous festival (photo: Emma Gibbon)

An uplifting celebration of folk music awaits at Nottingham’s Arboretum this summer when The Foolhardy Folk Festival returns.

Curated by the acclaimed British singer Beans on Toast, the line-up includes Grace Petrie, The Young’uns, Funke and the Two Tone Baby, Ruth Lyon, Nick Parker, Ben Brown, Ann Liu Cannon, Leo Baby and Emily Alice.

Celebrating its fifth year, the family-friendly event will also feature a beer festival, street food vendors and children’s activities.

Beans on Toast said: “I’m proper chuffed with this year’s line-up. Not that I’m biased, but I’ve managed to invite some of my favourite songwriters and performers to join us under the trees. It’s always such a special day. To me, it feels like a lovely celebration of music, nature, friends, and family, all in a beautiful setting. What’s not to like?”

Leicester’s Grace Petrie has a amassing a genre-defying army of fans crossing the boundaries of folk, punk, protest, LGBT activism and alternative comedy.

The Young'uns have won the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards three times with their heart-on-the-sleeve storytelling while Funke and the Two Tone Baby is a one man army bringing ‘90s dance, electro-rock and alt-blues.

Ruth Lyon weaves deeply evocative narratives with an artistry that balances delicacy and strength while Nick Parker’s songs are often tongue-in-cheek with the audience encouraged to be a part of the show.

Social musician and composer Ben Brown believes anyone can make music and is passionate about making that happen. An independent artist on the rise, Ann Liu Cannon’s debut EP Chalk marries ‘70s folk revival with digital sounds.

Genre-spanning multi-instrumentalist Leo Baby brings his fusion of alt-folk and indie-soul while upcoming Notts singer-songwriter Emily Alice will perform some of her acoustic-pop music.

The festival takes place on Sunday August 24. Tickets are £40 advance plus £1 restoration levy. Free under 11s tickets are available. Visit www.alttickets.com to book.