Top comic Kiri Pritchard-McLean to deliver Home Truths at Nottingham Glee
Kiri Pritchard-McLean
Nottingham Glee Club, April 10.
Kiri’s spring tour dates include a visit to Nottingham to perform her new live show Home Truths.It’s been a big few years for most of us and Kiri is no different. She’s moved back to Anglesey, struggled with lockdown and got herself some rescue chickens. You can expect jokes about skinny jeans, learning Welsh and white supremacy - something for everyone.Kiri has appeared on Live at the Apollo, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Would I Lie to You. She hosts her own show on BBC Radio Wales and, as well as appearing on the Russell Howard Hour, she is a writer for the show.Kiri is director and co-writer with the Edinburgh Comedy Awards nominated Gein’s Family Giftshop. In addition, Kiri’s hit true crime podcast All Killa No Filla is a phenomenon with more 350,000 monthly listeners.
