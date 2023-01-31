Headlining the main stage at the three-day event will be Richard Ashcroft, The Courteeners and Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott.

They will be joined by dozens more top names, including Blossoms, DMA’s, Kaiser Chiefs, Sugababes, Beabadoobee, Kate Nash, Katy B, Sea Girls, Pale Waves, The Enemy and The Zutons.

The 15th Tramlines Festival is from Friday to Sunday, July 21-23, at Hillsborough Park.

The lineup for for this year’s Tramlines music festival has been announced - and is set to spark a stampede for the final tickets. Pic: CFaruolo

As well as music, it features comedy – the line-up includes Omid Djalili, Jonathan Pie and Paul Smith – as well as performance and a family friendly area.

The 2022 festival was a sell-out, with up to 40,000 revellers each day, and the advice is to be super-quick for tickets this year.

Day tickets at £50 plus booking fee and a final batch of Weekend tickets at £140 plus booking fee go on sale on Friday, February 3, at noon, from tramlines.org.uk

Self Esteem Tramlines 2022 - Ph Lindsay Melbourne

Organisers say 95 per cent of Weekend tickets have gone and are urging fans to sign up for ‘first access to avoid missing out’.

Timm Cleasby, festival director, said: “The turns were booked, the party’s on and you’re all invited.”

“This year’s line-up is a cracker with some awesome names and, as always, there’s more than just music with loads to do, see and get involved with.”

The Library stage will be home to a diverse range of grass roots artists including Coco, Deuxe, JxK and DJ Lamour, with more to be announced.

Sam Ryder Tramlines 2022 - Ph Lindsay Melbourne

Last year, organisers brought back a controversial ‘no re-entry’ policy – any ticket holders who leave will not be allowed back in. Organisers have not said if it will apply this year.

Sam Fender Tramlines 2022 - Pic Lindsay Melbourne

Tramlines in Hillsborough Park last year. Pic: C Faruolo

