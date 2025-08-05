Tony Robinson tells of cunning plans and more on Nottingham stage

Tony Robinson will be talking about his new book and his remarkable career

One of Britain’s favourite comic actors and television presenters is celebrating his life on stage and screen in Nottingham next month.

Sir Tony Robinson is best known for creating the classic character Baldrick in Blackadder and presenting 20 seasons of Channel 4’s Time Team.

Now, Tony will be sharing stories from his remarkable career, his passion for history, and his fiction debut The House of Wolf, an epic tale of Alfred the Great and the bloody birth of England.

Theatregoers can hear behind-the-scenes stories from Time Team, Blackadder, The Worst Jobs in History and beyond – and have the chance to ask Tony anything, from writing his first novel at 78 to why Baldrick still gets the biggest laughs.

Drawing on decades of archaeological expertise and his gift for making the past come alive, Tony will reveal the gritty reality behind the legend of Alfred the Great in his latest work, explaining what was life really like for ordinary people caught between Saxon kings and Viking raiders and how political scheming in medieval courts compared to today’s power struggles.

An Evening with Sir Tony Robinson – From Blackadder to Alfred the Great comes to Nottingham Playhouse on Sunday September 21. Visit nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or call 0115 941 9419 to book.