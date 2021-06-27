Time to say hello to Bocelli when he performs at Sheffield Arena
Andrea Bocelli
Sheffield Arena, September 25, 2022.
The world’s most beloved tenor has announced a welcome return to the UK and Ireland for next autumn. Musically gifted from birth, Andrea Bocelli (photo credit: Mark Seliger) is one of the most celebrated singers in modern history, performing at major international events including the Olympic Games and the World Cup, as well as his own sell-out arena shows around the world.He has a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards under his belt, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His 2018 album release, Si, reached No.1 in both the US and UK charts.Despite the global pandemic in 2020, Bocelli was able to create new music – his album Believe contains an uplifting collection of songs celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul – as well as reaching new audiences through online streams.