Time for top Tina Turner tribute show at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

What's Love Got To Do With It?
By Steve Eyley
Published 7th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Check out the top Tina Turner tribute show What's Love Got To Do With It?
Check out the top Tina Turner tribute show What's Love Got To Do With It?

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, July 14.

​The international live sensation is back with a brand new cast to pay musical tribute to the late, great Tina Turner.

The massive debut tour of What’s Love Got To Do With It? launched in February 2019 and quickly proved a big hit with audiences, packing out theatres and arenas.

    Brought to you by the award-winning producers behind Whitney – Queen Of The Night, What’s Love Got To Do With It? pays homage to one of the most iconic and much-loved musical artists of the 20th century.

    Featuring Tina’s greatest hits performed by the amazing vocal talent of Holly Bannis (Whitney – Queen Of The Night), the star is supported by a full ten-piece live band.

    Audiences can look forward to classic hits including Private Dancer, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits, Simply The Best and more.

    Details: For more, go to www.trch.co.uk for ticket availability.

