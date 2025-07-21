Tickets on sale for 'magical' New Year's Eve gala

Much of the concert will have a connection to magic (photo: mnimage - stock.adobe.com)

Music lovers can welcome 2026 in style with a concert promising magic and enchantment in Nottingham.

Sinfonia Viva’s New Year’s Eve Gala is now a Nottingham tradition, having held for nearly 30 years.

Before the orchestra performs traditional New Year waltzes and a heartfelt Auld Lang Syne, all the music will have a magical connection. The concert begins with Paul Dukas’ The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, one of the classical pieces featured in Disney’s original Fantasia (1940). Then there will be Tchaikovsky’s dancing swans, Stravinsky’s mythical Firebird and some wandering spoons courtesy of Vaughan WIlliams.

The special guest is star Nottingham pianist Konya Kanneh-Mason. She joins Sinfonia Viva to perform Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No. 2 (Movements 1 & 2), which featured in the Disney sequel Fantasia 2000. This lush, romantic piece is one of the nation’s favourites and was voted number 6 in this year’s Classic FM Hall of Fame.

Sinfonia Viva are joined again by conductor Nicholas Kok, who has overseen these annual festivities for more than two decades.

The concert takes place on New Year’s Eve, starting at 6pm. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.