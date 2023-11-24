Tickets go on sale to see singing star Jane McDonald at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

TV and singing star Jane McDonald will be performing at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall next year.

​Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, November 13, 2024

Tickets are now on sale to see star of stage and screen and singing sensation Jane McDonald who will head to Nottingham as part of her new tour for 2024.

With All My Love will see Jane travel to more than 20 theatres and arenas across the UK, performing the songs you love, as well as new material penned by Jane herself.

Filled with love, glamour, and Jane’s warm Yorkshire wit, With All My Love is your opportunity to spend an evening with a national treasure.

Jane said: “Over the years, my fans have shown so much love for me and my music – and this tour is going to be my chance to give them a little extra love in return.

“The thrill of a live audience is what I love most about being a performer and it always takes me right back to the early days of my career, so I cannot wait to get back on the road once more to sing for you all.”

For more, see www.trch.co.uk