Check out Rumpus Theatre's thrilling production of The Signalman.

Nottingham Theatre Royal, September 11 to 13.

The members of the popular Rumpus Theatre Company are heading back on the road when they present a spine-chilling play by John Goodrum, based on Charles Dickens’s classic ghost story.

It comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal in September for the company’s latest eagerly-awaited visit to Nottinghamshire.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is the faceless figure by the tunnel warning the haunted signalman?

In this eerie version of Charles Dickens’s memorable Victorian ghost story, a terrified signalman unburdens himself to the young student who chances upon his railway cutting.

He goes on to tell a chilling tale of the spectre that haunts him, and the terrible disasters that follow each appearance.

But what horror is the ghost trying to warn of this time? And is the young man’s visit quite so innocent as it at first appears to be?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rumpus Theatre Company aims to present the very best in new and established playwrighting in stylish, audience-friendly productions.

These shows have earned the company a fine reputation and makes Rumpus a firm favourite with an ever-increasing number of venues.

Details: For more on tickets, see www.trch.co.uk.