Thrills galore in store with trio of top dramas at Nottingham's Theatre Royal

Danny John-Jules will be one of the stars of The Da Vinci Code at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Olivier-award winning Nigel Harman, Red Dwarf and Death in Paradise star Danny John-Jules and newcomer Hannah Rose Caton will lead the cast of the world premiere stage adaptation of Dan Brown’s international phenomenon, The Da Vinci Code. It can be seen at the Theatre Royal from January 17 to 22.

Nigel Harman will play Robert Langdon, Danny John-Jules will play Sir Leigh Teabing and Hannah Rose Caton will play Sophie Neveu.

Producer Simon Friend said: “We have a truly stellar cast and creative team bringing The Da Vinci Code to life on stage for the first time, and with Dan Brown’s full endorsement of the show, we’re confident that we’ll please devoted fans as well as newcomers to this magnificent story.

"Dan Brown’s epic thriller has been read by millions worldwide, and seen by millions worldwide on the

big screen, and we are all looking forward to taking our brand new stage version to audiences all over the UK.’

Author Dan Brown added: “I am thrilled that The Da Vinci Code is being adapted for the stage.

“The team making the production has been faithful to the book, but will also bring something new for the audience, in what is certain to be a gripping, fast-paced stage thriller.”

Agatha Christie's A Murder Is Announced is coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal in 2022.

An adaptation of Peter James's best-selling novel Looking Good Dead hits the stage at the venue from March 21 to 26 next year.

The world premiere production will star award winning actor and EastEnders icon, Adam Woodyatt.

Hours after finding a discarded USB memory stick, Tom Bryce, (Adam Woodyatt) inadvertently becomes a witness to a vicious murder.

Reporting the crime to the police has disastrous consequences, placing him and his family in grave danger. When Detective Superintendent Roy Grace becomes involved, he has his own demons to contend with, while he tries to crack the case in time to save the Bryce family’s lives.

Adam Woodyatt

Adapted by award winning writer Shaun McKenna, Looking Good Dead follows the huge stage successof James classics The Perfect Murder and Dead Simple.

Finally, A Murder Is Announced is not to be missed at the Theatre Royal from May 31 to June 4, 2022.

Based on the classic Agatha Christie whodunit, Middle Ground Theatre Company Ltd present their acclaimed production of a classic Miss Marple mystery.

Now in it’s fourth year of touring, this lavish production has delighted packed audiences across the UK and Ireland.

For more , go to www.trch.co.uk

