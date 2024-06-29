Thrilling season in store at Notts venue for theatre fans across the area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Fans are counting down the days until this year’s Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season comes to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal.

​A traditional summer treat for theatre fans across the area, this year’s season of plays gets under way from August 6 to 10 with Peter Gordon’s Murdered To Death.

The play is a comic spoof in the best Agatha Christie tradition.

The second play in the season is Fatal Encounter by Francis Durbridge, running from August 13 to 17.

When book publisher Howard arrives home to find Perry, a former friend, has been shot by his wife Joanna in a struggle, the story takes a sinister turn.

Later in the season, you can see Veronica’s Room by Ira Levin, from August 20 to 24, and The Mysterious Mr Love, by Karoline Leach, from August 27 to 31.

For more on the plays, go to www.trch.co.uk