Thrilling rollercoaster ride when 2:22 - A Ghost Story comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal

​Vera Chok, Jay McGuiness, Fiona Wade and George Rainsford will star in 2:22 – A Ghost Story when it comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal soon (Photo by Johan Persson)

​Presented by Runaway Entertainment, the production is touring after achieving great success in London’s West End.

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it.

They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben.

Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they’re going to stay up... until 2:22... and then they’ll know.

Vera Chok (Hollyoaks, Cobra) will play Lauren, Jay McGuiness (The Wanted, BIG! The Musical, Rip It Up) will play Ben, Fiona Wade (Emmerdale, Silent Witness) will play Jenny, and George Rainsford (Call the Midwife, Casualty) will play Sam.

Vera Chok said: "Theatre brings me such joy, and I'm raring to get back on stage, and what a show to come back with!

"It's going to be so fun to share 2:22, an absolute rollercoaster ride of a show, with audiences across the UK.

Don't miss seeing 2:22 - A Ghost Story at Nottingham Theatre Royal. (Photo credit: Johan Persson)

"Laughs, tension, and jump-out-of-your-seat scary - it's going to be a good night out with plenty to talk about over a bevvy after. Can't wait to get in the room with the stellar team!’

Written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, and directed by Matthew Dunster and Isabel Marr, 2:22 is an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may, or may not, appear.

Danny Robins explained: “I continue to be blown away by the success of this play. It demonstrates a huge appetite and curiosity for all things paranormal.

"This fabulous seventh cast for the 2024 leg of the tour will bring their own energy to these characters, telling the story anew for audiences across the UK.

Vera Chok is among the stars of the touring production of 2:22 - A Ghost Story. (Photo credit: Johan Persson)

"It's always exciting to see the play come to life again in this way. It's such a fun night out, and if chills give you thrills you're in for a treat.”

The production premiered at the Noel Coward Theatre, starring Lily Allen, where it won the WhatsOnStage award for Best Play. It then transferred to the Gielgud Theatre for 10 weeks, starring James Buckley.

For the first season at the Criterion in 2022, the cast included Tom Felton and the second season, launching in the September, starred Laura Whitmore. The recent box office record-breaking run at the Lyric starred Cheryl and Jake Wood.

For more on ticket availability, go to www.trch.co.uk