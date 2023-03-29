News you can trust since 1895
Thrilling dinosaur fun for all ages to hit stage at Mansfield Palace Theatre

The greatest prehistoric show on earth is coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre on Wednesday, April 12.

By Steve Eyley
Published 30th Mar 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Check out two performances of Dinosaur Adventure Live at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Join the intrepid rangers in Dinosaur Adventure Live and go on a quest to recover the data crystal, restore power to the island and save the dinosaurs.

This show promises to be an unforgettable Jurassic experience for all the family to enjoy, with performances at the Leeming Street venue taking place at 2pm and 4.30pm.

Learn the history of these amazing creatures with dino-facts, meet the beautiful baby dinosaurs – you can even feed them, but watch out…. you could be on the menu.

    This awe-inspiring interactive stage show captivates both young and young at heart, immersing audiences in the enthralling and realistic world of dinosaurs.

    You won't want to miss this adventure of a lifetime.

    For information on ticket availability for the two performances, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk for more.

