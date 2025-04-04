Three of the best when top tribute shows visit Mansfield Palace Theatre in May

Are you going to see T.Rextasy at Mansfield Palace Theatre in May?

T.Rextasy will be bringing their show to Mansfield Palace Theatre on May 8, one of a number of top tribute acts heading to the Leeming Street-based venue in May.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

T.Rextasy have been performing around the world for more than 20 years with their musical homage to the music of Marc Bolan and T.Rex, a career that ironically outlives Marc’s very own.

The band is now accepted as the a top tribute experience and you can see them in action on this greatest hits tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marc Bolan, with his band T.Rex, was one of the most flamboyant and charismatic stars of the original glam rock era.

With Bolan's special ingredient of rock-a-boogie songs, the band had a string of huge hits throughout the first half of the 1970s including Love to Boogie, Telegram Sam, Jeepster and 20th Century Boy.

Truly a rock’n’roll concert for all ages, if you would like to know what a Marc Bolan concert was like in the 1970s, this show is for you.

For something different, try Arrival – The Hits of ABBA, which visits on May 9 with their multi award-winning show, returning for 2025 following sell out shows in more than 30 countries worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experience the outstanding celebration and timeless smash hits of Sweden’s sensational pop group live on stage, featuring first-class vocals and musicianship, authentic replica costumes and fantastic interactive video footage.

From Gold To Rio

From Waterloo and Mamma Mia to Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! and SOS, every song will have you singing along in a night of non-stop entertainment. Arrival brings to life the extraordinary songwriting talents of Benny and Bjorn, recreating the true feel and thrill of a live ABBA show.

Finally, on May 10, From Gold To Rio will be paying a musical tribute to the hit-packed back catalogue of Duran Duran and Spandau Ballet.

Two of the UK's most iconic bands will be celebrated in one power packed show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Gold to Rio will take you on a nostalgic journey back to the New Romantic era which ruled the charts for the first part of the 1980s.

The hits from two of the UK's most fondly remembered pop bands will be brought to life again, with over 20 top 10 hits. The show will feature two hours of non-stop classics including Gold, Rio, True, The Reflex, Through The Barricades, Save A Prayer, Lifeline and Girls on Film to name a few, guaranteed to leave the audience shouting for more.

So, if you’re a Duranie, a Spandie, a Wild Boy or a Soul Boy, then this is something you don’t want to miss.

For more on any of these shows – and how to get tickets – you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk