News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals

Three of the best in Royal Philharmonic's latest visit to Nottinghamshire venue

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
By Steve Eyley
Published 11th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Vasily Petrenko will be conducting the performance at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall (Photo by Andy Paradise)Vasily Petrenko will be conducting the performance at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall (Photo by Andy Paradise)
Vasily Petrenko will be conducting the performance at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall (Photo by Andy Paradise)

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, October 27.

​One the country’s leading orchestras will be at the city centre venue soon to perform an evening of popular Russian classics, under the baton of highly-rated conductor Vasily Petrenko.

The concert starts with Liadov’s short but action-packed tone poem Baba Yaga followed by Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto, featuring Siberian pianist Pavel Kolesnikov as the soloist.

Most Popular

    One of the greatest concertos in the repertoire, the work starts in memorable fashion and never lets up, being packed full of wonderful passages of music.

    The second ha lf is given over to Rachmaninov’s Symphony No 2, a passionate, powerful and lyrical work, full of the sort of music that has made the composer so popular all over the world.

    Details: For tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:Nottingham Royal Concert HallNottinghamshireVasily Petrenko