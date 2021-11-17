Three of the best in Royal Northern Sinfonia's Nottingham concert

Louis Schwizgebel, Pianist Photo: Marco Borggreve

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, November 29.

The latest offering in the Nottingham Classics season features three constrasting works, all under the baton of the orchestra’s principal conductor Dinis Sousa.Schubert’s abandoned two-movement work, the haunting Unfinished Eighth Symphony, is a compelling drama, with poignant, singing lines set against threatening storm clouds.Saint-Saëns’s Piano Concerto No 2, with nods to the French composer’s idol, Bach, switches from a lyrical opening to champagne-popping celebration and a dizzying final movement.Swiss virtuoso Louis Schwizgebel (pictured) will be the perfect soloist to negotiate it.The third work in the concert, Mozart’s 40th Symphony, remains one of his greatest achievements, showcasing some of the composer’s most persuasive writing.

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.trch.co.ukPhoto credit: Marco Borggreve

