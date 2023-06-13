Three of the best in Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra's Minster concert

Southwell Minster, June 24.

​Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2022-23 season concludes with a summer concert in the spectacular surroundings of the Minster.

Conducted by Mark Heron, the concert features two of the most popular works in the classical repertoire, Jean Sibelius’s Violin Concerto and the Symphony No 1 by Johannes Brahms.

Magdalena Riedl will be the guest soloist in Nottingham Phiharmonic Orchestra's forthcoming concert.

Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra will start the concert in Scandinavian mode with Norwegian Rhapsody No 3 by Johan Svendsen.

Then you can hear Sibelius’s famous Violin Concerto, with guest soloist Magdalena Riedl, a Royal Northern College of Music competition winner who has recently played at the Bridgewater Hall in Manchester.

In the second half, you can enjoy Brahms’s glorious Symphony No 1.

Details: For more see nottinghamphilharmonic.co.uk