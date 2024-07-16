Headliner Ben Ofoedu ‘Phats & Small’

A record breaking number of residents turned out to fly the flag at Worksop Pride celebrating the LGBTQI+ community.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event took place on Saturday July 13 with a day of performances, music, stalls, and the parade which started at Worksop train station at 11am.

Founder and Event organiser Crystal Lucas said: “Wow! What an event! I’ve never seen so many people in Worksop. Nearly a thousand in the parade and the attendance throughout the day had to be record numbers. The whole event was packed out from start to finish it was a huge of activity. Amazing to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I need to give a special thank you to ‘Katie & Philip’ they are my rocks through this process, it’s never smooth sailing but they keep me afloat.

Special Recognition to Charter Trustees: Clayton Tindle, Jo White given by Crystal Lucas on behalf of the Worksop Pride Directors

“So many people involved in the day to make it a safe, LGBT+ community family event. I am grateful to each and everyone of them and for everyone that attended. Hopefully we can make it happen again in 2025”

The parade was extra special this year as for the first time ever a full road closure was in place for the parade to walk from the Worksop Train Station, along Carlton Road, passing through Victoria Square and Watson’s Road junctions, onto Bridge Place/Street, and concluding the march by joining the main event on old Market Square.

Headlining the main stage this year was 90’s dance sensation ‘PHATS & SMALL’, Ben Ofoedu.

Other acts included host and star of ‘Queens for the Night’ Emma Maezin joined by musical theatre Heidi Hodgkinson and her show tunes.