Theatrical coup for Nottingham as Playhouse production transfers to New York's Broadway

The production, originally created for the Nottingham Playhouse stage, received its UK premiere in 2013 and was directed by Giles Croft, the then artistic director of the theatre.

Playing to more than 20,000 people in Nottingham between 2013 and 2017, it has since enjoyed a runaway success across the UK where it has been performed to sell out audiences on multiple tours and had two triumphant seasons in London’s West End where it played to more than 100,000 people and received standing ovations at every performance.

The Nottingham Playhouse production will transfer to the Helen Hayes Theatre in New York in June.

The Kite Runner at Nottingham Playhouse (Photo Credit Robert Day)

Described by the Daily Telegraph as “an enthralling tale beautifully told” The Kite Runner is an unforgettable tour-de-force based on Khaled Hosseini’s internationally best-selling novel, directed by Croft and adapted by Matthew Spangler.

Originally produced by Nottingham Playhouse and The Everyman Liverpool, the show will begin its run on Broadway on July 6, with the opening night on July 21, and it will run through to October 30.

Nottingham Playhouse chief executive Stephanie Sirr said: “We’re just delighted that one of our most popular Made in Nottingham productions is finally being seen on Broadway. It is a testament to many years work.”

On Broadway, The Kite Runner is produced by Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner and Tracey McFarland of Broadway and Beyond Theatricals and Jayne Baron Sherman in association with UK Productions Ltd and Flying Entertainment Ltd/Kilimanjaro Ltd. Daryl Roth is the executive producer.

Originally published in 2003, The Kite Runner became a bestseller across the globe and has since been published in 70 countries, selling 31.5 million copies in 60 languages.

Now this powerful story has been adapted into a stunning stage production.

The Kite Runner is a haunting tale of friendship spanning cultures and continents, that follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption. Afghanistan is a divided country on the verge of war and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart.

It’s a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament.

But neither Hassan nor Amir can foresee the terrible incident which will shatter their lives forever.

